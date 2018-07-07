Punjab CM for activating cooperative bodies

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that best results can be achieved by benefitting from the fruits of cooperatives movement and added that economic conditions of the people can be improved by further activating the cooperative organisations.

In his message issued here Friday on International Day of Cooperatives, the chief minister said that purpose of celebrating this day globally is to express solidarity with the people associated with cooperatives movement. He said that role of cooperative organisations in providing best facilities to the people for living a better life is very important and added that role of cooperative organisations in distributing loans to the farmers is also laudable. He said that cooperative organisations and the people associated with this movement should review their performance because this day provides them an opportunity to devise a course of action by removing drawbacks.

He said that this day requires that cooperative activities should be promoted and its role in the society should also be further highlighted. We should make a commitment that all possible steps will be utilised to promote the cooperative movement, he concluded.