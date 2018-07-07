Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Six injured in roof collapse

LAHORE : At least six persons including four women were injured in different roof collapse incidents here on Friday.

x
Advertisement

Five persons were injured in Harbanspura and a woman was injured in Model Town Link Road area.

The rescuers pulled out six survivors from the debris and took them to a local hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar