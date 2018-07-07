Six injured in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : At least six persons including four women were injured in different roof collapse incidents here on Friday.
Five persons were injured in Harbanspura and a woman was injured in Model Town Link Road area.
The rescuers pulled out six survivors from the debris and took them to a local hospital for treatment.
