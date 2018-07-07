CM, Pemra chief discuss election code of conduct

LAHORE : Pemra chairman Saleem Baig called on Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at Chief Minister’s office, here on Friday.

According to a handout, during the meeting, implementation of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan for media was discussed.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the role of media in electoral process and during polling is very important.

The media will have to perform its duty in a responsible way during the electoral process. He said that collective strategy has to be employed to achieve the goal of free and fair elections because transparent and impartial elections are our collective objective and the caretaker government is committed for the fulfillment of this national objective. On the occasion, Pemra chairman apprised the chief minister of complete implementation of code of conduct for the media issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

cooperative bodies: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that best results can be achieved by benefitting from the fruits of cooperatives movement and added that economic conditions of the people can be improved by further activating the cooperative organisations.

In his message issued here Friday on International Day of Cooperatives, the chief minister said that purpose of celebrating this day globally is to express solidarity with the people associated with cooperatives movement. He said that role of cooperative organisations in providing best facilities to the people for living a better life is very important and added that role of cooperative organisations in distributing loans to the farmers is also laudable. He said that cooperative organisations and the people associated with this movement should review their performance because this day provides them an opportunity to devise a course of action by removing drawbacks. He said that this day requires that cooperative activities should be promoted and its role in the society should also be further highlighted.