Toddlers die as mother leaves them in hot car

ARIZONA, US: A two year-old boy and his ten month-old sister died after their mother left them in a hot car for 14 hours, police say. Autopsies performed on Lorenzo Velasquez and his younger sister Brooklyn showed that they died of exposure to the elements. Their mother Brittany Velasquez allegedly left them in her car outside a house in Superior, Arizona, US, on March 26 to go to work. The outside temperature on that day hit 75F (23.8C), although a ‘greenhouse effect’ can make car interiors much warmer during balmy weather. Both boys were dead in their car seats when she returned 14 hours later, with Velasquez subsequently denying second-degree murder. After she was arrested, the boys’ mother claimed to sheriff’s that someone else was meant to be looking after her children that day.