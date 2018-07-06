‘Education important pillar for economy’

Islamabad : Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh has said that the government is committed to build up a highly accessible and equitable education system in the country, says a press release.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh was addressing at the launching ceremony of ‘Pakistan Education Statistics 2016-17’ at Academy of Educational Planning and Management (AEPAM) Auditorium on Thursday.

He said that education is an important pillar for a competitive economy. While a competitive economy needs many more elements such as a whole set of microeconomic, macro-economic and structural polices to drive competitiveness, innovation and productivity, education is a key component.

He said that government and in particular Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is committed to provide compulsory education to every child .Strong steps are also being taken to provide quality education to all students, he said.

In order to achieve these goals, we need an up to date, and a comprehensive mechanism of compiling and consolidating educational statistics.