Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Scattered rain was observed in the city here Thursday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said that seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. They said weak monsoon currents are still penetrating central parts of the country while a westerly wave is still affecting western parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Bahawalpur (AP 75mm, City 16mm), Murree 47mm, Khanpur 23mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 22mm, Zero Point 14mm, Golra, Bokra 12mm), Rahimyar Khan 14mm, Okara 09mm, Rawalpindi 08mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 07mm, Kot Addu, Mandi Bahauddin 02mm, Lahore, Kasur, Bahawalnager, Layyah and Multan 01mm.