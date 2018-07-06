Pakistan losing ground at international junior squash events

KARACHI: The local squash fraternity is concerned over poor show of Pakistani junior players at the recently concluded Borneo Junior Open and Penang Junior Open in Malaysia.

The 4th CMS Borneo Junior Open was held in Kuching, Malaysia, from June 20-24 and the 16th Penang Junior Open was held at Georgetown, Malaysia, from June 26 to July 1.

“Pakistani players have been dominating these two events but this year they failed miserably, especially in under-19 category, and managed to win only one title,” said an official of a provincial squash association.

He added that it was unfortunate that Pakistan were fast losing ground even at the Asian level. “Our players won only one title at Borneo Open and that too in under-15 category. This is a grave situation. It requires urgent attention of the squash authorities of the country,” said the official.

According to details of Borneo Junior Open, Yasin Khatak lost in the round three and achieved 9th place in under-13 category.

In under-15 category, Syed Hasnain lost in the round three and finished ninth, while Noor Zaman won the final.

Mohammad Ammad lost in the semi-finals and finished at 4th place. Hamza Khan lost in the final and finished at the 2nd place.

In the under-17 category, Khushal Riaz Khan lost in the quarter-finals and finished fifth, while Hammad Khan lost in the semi-finals and finished fourth.

Subhan Ahmed lost in the second round, ending ninth.

In the under-19 category, Zohair Shahid, Saad Abdullah, and Azmatyar Khan lost in the first round, Zohair finished 10th, and Azmatyar finished 11th.

Zeeshan Zeb lost in the semi-finals and finished third.

In the 16th Penang Junior Open, Abdullah Nadeem lost in the finals of under-11 category.

In the under-13 category, Talha bin Zubair lost in the second round and finished 63rd, while Nadeem Usman lost in the round three and finished 22nd.

Yasin Khatak lost in the quarter-finals and finished sixth, while Anas Ali Shah lost in the second round.

In the under-15 category, Mohammad Ammad lost in the round four and finished ninth, while Syed Hasnain lost in the round three and finished 25th.

Similarly, Mohammad Ashrab Irfan lost in the quarter-finals and finished seventh. Noor Zaman lost in the round four and finished 10th.

Moreover, Tayyab Rauf lost in the second round, while Mohammad Hamza Khan lost in the quarter-finals and finished fifth.

In the under-17 category, Rafi Khan lost in the round three and finished 11th.

Khushhal Riaz Khan lost in the second round, finishing ninth.

Subhan Ahmed lost in the second round, while Hammad Khan lost in the round three and finished 10th. In the under-19 category, Saad Abdullah lost in the second round and finished 18th.

Oan Abbas lost in the second round and finished 22nd, while Mohammad Azmatyar lost in the first round and finished 35th. Zeeshan Zeb lost in the final.