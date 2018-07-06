Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Forex reserves rise to $16.385bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $16.385 billion during the week ended June 29 from $16.243 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) went up by $126 million on a weekly basis. The SBP’s forex reserves stood at $9.788 billion.

The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.596 billion as compared to $6.581 billion in the preceding week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar