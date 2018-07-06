Forex reserves rise to $16.385bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $16.385 billion during the week ended June 29 from $16.243 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) went up by $126 million on a weekly basis. The SBP’s forex reserves stood at $9.788 billion.

The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.596 billion as compared to $6.581 billion in the preceding week.