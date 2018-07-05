Protests for Jibran Nasir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Civil society members on Wednesday staged a protest against cruel treatment of social activist Jibran Nasir outside Karachi Press Club.
Chanting slogans and carrying play cards against VIP culture, the protesters said the inhumane treatment of citizens must come to an end.
