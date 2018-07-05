Attack on Ahsan Iqbal: ATC indicts five accused

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday indicted five accused over their involvement in assassination attempt at former interior minister Ashan Iqbal.

Police have produced the accused persons in strict security before the court. The main accused was M Abid who opened fire at the former minister during a public meeting at Narowal. All the accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges and decided to stand trial. The court has fixed July 17 for the next hearing of the case.

prisoners to cast vote: The ECP gave approval for the prisoners to cast their vote through postal ballots while the jail administration has sent the lists of prisoners to the returning officers for issuance of ballot papers. According to details, 197 prisoners in Gujranwala Central Jail have shown interest to cast vote in the upcoming polls. The election commission has directed that after fulfilling the requirements, these ballot papers should be sent back to the returning officers within the prescribed time.