Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Attack on Ahsan Iqbal: ATC indicts five accused

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday indicted five accused over their involvement in assassination attempt at former interior minister Ashan Iqbal.

x
Advertisement

Police have produced the accused persons in strict security before the court. The main accused was M Abid who opened fire at the former minister during a public meeting at Narowal. All the accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges and decided to stand trial. The court has fixed July 17 for the next hearing of the case.

prisoners to cast vote: The ECP gave approval for the prisoners to cast their vote through postal ballots while the jail administration has sent the lists of prisoners to the returning officers for issuance of ballot papers. According to details, 197 prisoners in Gujranwala Central Jail have shown interest to cast vote in the upcoming polls. The election commission has directed that after fulfilling the requirements, these ballot papers should be sent back to the returning officers within the prescribed time.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar