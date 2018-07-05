Thu July 05, 2018
July 5, 2018

Afghan envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday, says an ISPR press release.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including security situation in the region/Afghanistan were discussed. Ambassador thanked COAS for his efforts in improving bilateral relations.

