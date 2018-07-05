SHC dismisses petition against preliminary delimitations in Shikarpur

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition against the preliminary delimitations of national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies in Shikarpur district.

Petitioners Ibrahim Jatoi and others had filed the petition in the high court stating that the preliminary delimitations of national assembly constituencies NA-198, NA-199 and provincial assembly constituencies PS-7, 8 and 9 of Shikarpur were challenged before the election commission through representation contending that the delimitation commissioner had failed to follow the guidelines mandatory under Section 20 of the Election Act in which the principles of delimitations have been highlighted.

The petitioners alleged that the delimitation of constituencies was made in favour of a particular group of candidates which negates the principle of law, and fair and transparent elections.

They requested the court to set aside the preliminary delimitations and direct the ECP to issue a new preliminary delimitation notification while considering the objection and proposals of the petitioners in conformity with the election laws.

In Wednesday’s hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s counsel submitted that the petition was not maintainable as the delimitation of the constituencies in question was done in accordance with the provisions of the election and delimitation laws. He said that all the constituencies in the said districts have a well-connected communication system as they all cover major Tehsils/Talukas of the district and Tehsil is a well-settled administrative unit with all the communication available.

The counsel further submitted that the delimitation was done in accordance with Section 20 of the Election Act and no violation of or deviation from the established laws and rules have been committed during the course of delimitation.

The SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar after hearing the arguments of the counsel dismissed the petitions as not maintainable.