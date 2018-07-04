Seven-year-old girl strangled after rape in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A seven-year-old girl was murdered after rape here.

Fiza of Muzaffar Colony was playing in a street outside her house when a motorcyclist abducted her. The accused took the girl to an unknown place where he raped her. Later, the accused strangled her and threw her body near Munirabad graveyard.

After the sad incident, residents of Muzaffar Colony staged a demonstration. They also blocked Munirabad Road by burning tyres and demanded immediate arrest of the culprit. Traffic remained suspended on the road for more than an hour due to the protest.

Later, they ended their protest on the assurance of a police officer that justice would be provided to them and the rapist would soon be arrested. Meanwhile, Samanabad police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 302, 340 and 364-A of the PPC.

139 POS held: Under the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, police conducted a special crackdown and nabbed 139 dangerous proclaimed offenders involved murder, highway robbery, dacoity and other cases. The police also arrested illegal weapon holders and recovered 137 illicit pistols, 20 guns, 12 rifles, 11 Kalashnikovs, three revolvers and five carbines from them.

DIES MYSTERIOUSLY: An employee of the FBR died in mysterious circumstances here.

Muhammad Usman was on way home from his office when he suddenly became unconscious and fell on a road. He was shifted to a hospital where he died. The cause of his sudden death is yet to be ascertained. People’s Colony police have registered a case and are interrogating Saqib, a friend of Usman.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A married girl committed suicide at Chak 477/GB on Tuesday. The girl committed suicide by hanging herself in a room. The girl’s husband had gone to Dubai after getting a lucrative job there a day ago.

Book on camel: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have written a book on the reproductive health of camels titled “Reproductive Physiology and Health Management in Camel” based on their research work.

The book was written by Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi and co-authored by Dr Nazir Ahmed in collaboration with M Na’af Qasim of the UAE. The nine-chapter book shed light on the reproductive health and different diseases of camel. The team had worked for years in the UAE on camels and came up with solid research work.