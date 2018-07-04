England beat Colombia to reach quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties Tuesday after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden. England had looked on course for their first win in a knockout round of a tournament in 12 years when captain Harry Kane struck a well-taken penalty in the 57th minute. But Colombia defender Yerry Mina snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser with his third goal in three matches to force extra time which ended with the game level at 1-1. Sweden earlier beat Switzerland 1-0 in their last 16 game to advance.
MOSCOW: England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties Tuesday after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden. England had looked on course for their first win in a knockout round of a tournament in 12 years when captain Harry Kane struck a well-taken penalty in the 57th minute. But Colombia defender Yerry Mina snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser with his third goal in three matches to force extra time which ended with the game level at 1-1. Sweden earlier beat Switzerland 1-0 in their last 16 game to advance.
Comments