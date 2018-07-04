Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

REUTERS
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

England beat Colombia to reach quarters

MOSCOW: England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties Tuesday after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden. England had looked on course for their first win in a knockout round of a tournament in 12 years when captain Harry Kane struck a well-taken penalty in the 57th minute. But Colombia defender Yerry Mina snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser with his third goal in three matches to force extra time which ended with the game level at 1-1. Sweden earlier beat Switzerland 1-0 in their last 16 game to advance.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar