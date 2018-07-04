Wed July 04, 2018
Karachi

APP
July 4, 2018

Rangers arrest three suspects in Korangi raid

Paramilitary soldiers conducted an operation in Korangi and arrested three alleged criminals, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Waqar Ahmad alias Wikki, Muhammad Shehzad and Abdur Rehman. The three were said to be involved in various incidents of crime, included keeping illegal weapons and committing robberies.

The ammunition, illegal weapons and stolen property were seized from their possession, said the statement. They suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.

