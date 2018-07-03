Tue July 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

PTI leader pledges support to party candidate

CHITRAL: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Shehzada Amanur Rehman said Monday that he was supporting the PTI candidate Israruddin for PK-2.

“I had filed nomination papers as a covering candidate. I am not contesting election as independent.

I had failed to withdraw my nomination papers due to some pressing engagements,” he told a press conference here.

He said he was an ideological worker of the PTI and would cast his vote in favour of the party candidates.

