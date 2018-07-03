PTI rejects all three demands of Nawaz Sharif: Qureshi

MULTAN: The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected all the three demands of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, including removal of the Punjab caretaker chief minister and chief election commissioner, and excluding the role of military in general elections. Talking to media men here on Monday, PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on behalf of the PTI, he had rejected all the three demands of Nawaz Sharif which were illogical and extra constitutional. Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Hassan Askari was nominated with consensus and the selection of chief election commissioner was also done with consensus. He said no political party can be disengaged from elections. Even the president of PML-N, Mian Shahbaz Sharif cannot boycott the elections. He said the army was present to foil rigging instead of interfering into the election process and the Chief of Army Staff has already clarified that matter. Qureshi said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had formally parted his ways with the PML-N because people were annoyed with the PML-N when some of its leaders had abused the institutions on GT Road. The PTI government has remained successful particularly in education and health sectors in the KP, he claimed.