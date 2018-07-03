Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three people committed suicide in separate incidents here on Monday. Ejaz Ahmad of Chak 204/RB ended his life by taking poisonous pills over a domestic issue while Farman Ali committed suicide by consuming poison over a domestic issue.

In another incident, Mubashar Ahmad of Chak 630/GB also ended his life by taking poison over some domestic issue.

KILLER GETS DEATH ON FOUR COUNTS: Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi on Monday awarded death sentence on four counts to a man in a murder case. According to the prosecution, Lal Hussain of Chak 189/RL-B had murdered Afzal Sattar over some dispute. The court awarded life imprisonment on four counts to co-accused Imran and Abbas in the same incident.

The court acquitted Sarfraz, Riaz, Liaqat and Falk Sher after giving them benefit of the doubt.

SHOT DEAD: A rickshaw driver was shot dead over old enmity at Dogar Basti, Peoples Colony, on Monday. Arslan alias Shani of Barkatpura was on his way when some accused shot him dead.