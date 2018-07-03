BLA activist wanted in murder of Sibi DIG held

KARACHI: District Korangi police have announced that they have arrested an activist of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) who was wanted in a number of murder and terrorism cases, including the murder of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Sibi, Balochistan.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said that the Landhi Police Station SHO was on patrol when an informant tipped him off about the activist’s presence in the area. A raid was then carried out and Mohammad Saleh was arrested after he put up some resistance. Upon investigation, it was established that the accused was associated with the Zafar Hajwani group of BLA. Saleh told the police that in 2003, he was involved in armed robberies at the Sindh-Balochistan border with his associates. He said they stole various vehicles and sold them off. The suspect further disclosed that on June 9, 2003, he and his associates also attempted to steal a vehicle with the police siren, using rocket launchers and Kalashnikovs. However, an exchange of gunfire took place which resulted in the killing of one of Saleh’s accomplices, Sabir Jewani. The rest managed to escape.

According to Saleh, the next day he was informed that during the shootout, DIG Abdul Aziz Balu was also killed. He further told investigators that in the aftermath, a heavy crackdown took place and they began changing their hideouts, adding that they eventually came to Karachi, from where he was caught. Further investigations are underway.