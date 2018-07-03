PHC seals 59 quacks businesses

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 59 quacks’ businesses in different cities of the Punjab.

According to a press release issued here Monday, 18 quacks’ centres were closed down in Gujranwala, 15 in Faisalabad, 11 each in Kasur and Sheikhupura, and four in Lahore.

The PHC teams, accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police, had visited 211 centres, and as per the data, found 66 quacks had quit quackery to start other businesses.