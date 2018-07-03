‘SHOs transferred to ensure free polls’

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Shahzad Akbar has ordered all 84 SHOs of the City to report to the Police Lines in a move to conduct free and fair elections on Monday. The inspectors transferred from other districts will be appointed shortly, it is learnt.

terror suspects: The Counter Terrorism Department claimed to have foiled a terrorism plan with the arrest of two terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and recovery of explosives from their custody on Monday.

Ae spokesperson said that CTD Sahiwal got information that two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi were present in the area near eastern bypass on Multan Road, Chichawatni.

They were planning to attack the office of a sensitive agency in Sahiwal city. The CTD team raided the place and arrested Ghulam Siddique and Azam. Explosives along with detonators (parts of IED) were recovered from their possession.

WARDEN DISMISSED: CTO Capt r Liaqat Ali Malik has dismissed a traffic warden from service on the charges of drugs peddling on Monday. SP Traffic City had conducted an inquiry against him following an FIR No 56/14 under Section 4/4/79 of Prohibition Order. The warden was found guilty over which he was removed from service.

FIRE: A fire erupted at the Hall No 1 of the Expo Center due to unknown reason and damaged valuables worth lakhs of rupees in the wee hours of Monday.

No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. At least five rooms were gutted in the incident. Six fire trucks of Rescue 1122 were moved to control the fire. The firefighters controlled the fire after hectic efforts and contained it in the affected area.