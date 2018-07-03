Strict action against election code violations in Lahore ordered

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division on Monday directed all district monitoring officers/DCs to continue crackdown against violations of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan for upcoming general elections 2018.

Commissioner Lahore Dr Mujtaba Piracha said to send reference of elected local representatives or government officers if they were found involved in election campaigns of any political party in violation of issued code of conduct.

He made that clear that strict action would be taken against such violators.

He said that implementation of code of conduct must be across the board and evenly with same intensity.

He said that close coordination between administration and police would pave a way for free and fair elections. He said warnings, show cause notices and fines and references were being used to implement code of conduct in letter and spirit. He was chairing a divisional meeting regarding election arrangements in his office.

During another meeting under his chair regarding monsoon arrangements and flood situation, he directed all corners that 100 percent arrangements must be made. He said that satellite images and data provided by different departments predicted that there would be no worst flood situation in upcoming full monsoon season.

He said that immediate alarming system, coordinated venture and pre-time arrangements are essential steps to combat any emergency situation. He directed that emergency flood relief camps would be intact and all district flood control centres must be established until July 5.