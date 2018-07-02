IIU to set up centre for peace, reconciliation studies

Islamabad : The Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University will establish a Paigham-e-Pakistan centre for peace, reconciliation and reconstruction studies and will also offer a post graduate diploma in peace and conflict studies.

The proposal was recommended by academicians, researchers, policymakers, religious leaders, parliamentarians and prominent figures of society in a consultative meeting organized by Islamic Research Institute for comprehensive plan of action for Reconstruction of an inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan on Faisal Masjid campus.

The meeting recommended that the diploma would be jointly offered by IRI, HEC, and Council of Islamic Ideology.

The meeting also discussed certificates courses and curriculum development for a three credit general course on peace and conflict studies.

The members of the group also exchanged views on the book proposals such as publication of Paigham-e-Pakistan in different languages, and thematic volume in reconstruction of an inclusive Pakistani Islamic society.