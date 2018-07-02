Man asks CJP to order action against doctor for ‘negligence’

PESHAWAR: A resident of Bijli Ghar locality in Mardan city has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to provide him justice by taking action against a doctor for his 'negligence'.

"I will stage protest outside the Peshawar Press Club and move the court if action was not taken against the doctor," said Rashid Ahmad, father of 10-year old Syed Mohammad Sudais. Narrating his ordeal, Rashid Ahmad recalled that he had taken his ailing son to a private hospital in Mardan on October 5, 2015. He alleged that Dr Hameedullah and his unqualified staff treated his son for six days, but his condition deteriorated and he went into coma.

Rashid Ahmad said that he took his son to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar where the doctors told him that the patient had gone into coma due to a high intake of insulin. "My son had been in coma for three months and could not walk for two years," he recalled.

He said he spent a lot of money on the treatment of his son, but he could not recover. The man said he would move the court against the doctor as he did not conduct medical tests to diagnose the ailment and instead gave him insulin that worsened his condition.

Meanwhile, Dr Hameedullah, who is assistant professor at the Bacha Khan Medical College in Mardan and runs his private hospital, said Rashid Ahmad was a blackmailer. He said that Rashid Ahmad has been minting money from him through such allegations and threats.

Dr Hameedullah said that Rashid Ahmad had developed friendship with him when he was treating his son. He pointed out that he brought his friends and relatives to his clinic for treatment and even borrowed money from him twice in the last two and a half years.

"Once Rashid Ahmad along with his wife brought gold ornaments and asked me to keep it and give him money, but I refused to oblige," he recalled. Dr Hameedullah said that the man in question once came to his clinic and made threats against him in the presence of patients and their attendants.

He said that he had reported the incident to the Mardan City Police Station and even informed the district police officer, who had directed the concerned station house officer (SHO) to register a case against Rashid Ahmad.

He said the SHO tried to resolve the issue instead of registering the first information report. "Now I have decided to register a case against him for damaging my reputation, hurling threats at me and trying to blackmail me," Dr Hameedullah said.