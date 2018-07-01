BISE DI Khan announces SSC results

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Girls clinched the top three positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination-2018 on Saturday.

The results were announced at a ceremony at the Mufti Mehmood Public School and College.

Commissioner Javed Marwat and Deputy Commissioner Nauman Afzal Afridi, BISE, Dera Ismail Khan Chairman Hameedullah Shah, Controller Examination Ihsanullah and Assistant Controller Tahirullah Jan attended the ceremony.

The board officials said that the overall passing percentage was 76.37 as 15137 students passed the examination.

Tops three position were secured by the students of Qurtaba Public School and College, Dera Ismail Khan.

Zenab Bibi, daughter of Tahir Hameed of the Qurtaba Public School, clinched first position by obtaining 1049 marks while Dareez Abbas, daughter of Ghulam Abbas, secured second position by grabbing 1041 marks.

Barera Bakhtawar, daughter of Inayatullah Khan, stood 3rd in the board by scoring 1038 marks.

In humanities group, Sadia Bibi, daughter of Zaheer Khan of the Al-Madina Science High School, Rehmanikhel got first position with 912 marks. Aqsa Bibi, daughter of Abdul Ghafoor of the Al-Hilal Rozatul Atfal remained second with 909 marks. Sohma Abid of the same school got third position by obtaining 907 marks.

The board officials said that total 19,821 students appeared in the SSC examinations for the year 2018 wherein 15,137 were declared pass.