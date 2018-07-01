42 contesting for five NA seats in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Forty-two candidates are going to contest for five National Assembly seats in the provincial metropolis.

As per the final lists issued by the returning officers, 42 candidates remained in the field for five NA seats.

As per the final list, 13 candidates are going to contest election for NA-31. They are ANP senior party leader and former parliamentarian Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, former Town-1 Nazim Shaukat Ali of PTI, Mohammad Sadiqur Rehman Paracha of MMA, Akhunzada Irfanullah Shah of PPP, PML-N’s Muhammad Nadeem, Aurangzeb Khan of All Pakistan Muslim League, Gul Rehman of Pasban Pakistan, Yasmeen from Tahrik-e-Labaik Pakistan, Noor Hussain of Aman Tarraqi

Party and four as independent candidates including Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Roohullah, Shaukat Ali and Muhammad Saqqaf Yasir.

Eight candidates are going to contest for NA-30 including Arbab Alamgir Khan of PPP, MMA’s Arbab Najeebullah Khan, Sher Ali Arbab of PTI, ANP’s Muhammad Alamgir Khalil, Muhammad Junaid of PML-N, Noor Wali Khan of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, Malik Haider Khan of Pakistan Muslim League and one independent candidate Muhammad Shaukat Khursheed.

Similarly, five candidates are in the field for NA-29, including Amir Muqam from PML-N, Arbab Kamal Ahmad from ANP, Nasir Khan from PTI, Naeem Jan from MMA and Muhammad Shafiq from Tahrik-e-Labaik Pakistan.

The 10 candidates for NA-27 include Asma Alamgir of PPP, former MPA Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Tahir Nadeem of ANP, Haji Ghulam Ali of MMA, Noor Alam Khan of PTI, Amjad Ali of QWP, and four independent candidates including Sidra Faheem, Shakil Abid, Faqir Muhammad and Naveed Ali.

For NA-28, six candidates are in the run, including Arbab Amir from PTI, Shafi Akbar from ANP, Sabir Hussain Awan from MMA, Muhammad Intikhab Khan from PML-N, Ikramullah from Tahrik-e-Labaik Pakistan and independent candidate Muhammad Daud Khan Burki. Similarly, 176 candidates are in the run for 14 provincial assembly seats in Peshawar.