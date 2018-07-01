Top Philippine court considers gay marriage

MANILA: Thousands of gay pride marchers braved heavy rain in Manila on Saturday calling for the legalisation of same-sex marriage as the Philippines´ top court considers a landmark legal challenge to the current ban.

Many of the marchers acknowledged they faced an uphill struggle in the conservative, largely Catholic country where even divorce is illegal. “We also deserve the civil rights of society. More than the idea of love, (this march) is really about getting respect of other people,” said high school senior Leo Baltar, 19, one of the marchers.

Police estimated some 7,000 people joined this year´s pride march, many of them dressed in drag or in mardi gras-like costumes as they flew rainbow-hued banners and balloons.