Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Blurry details

For the 2018 elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan posted the details of candidates on its website. This information plays a vital role in influencing voters who want to make informed decisions and cast their ballots for the person who is in a particularly strong position to manage the country’s affair in an efficient manner.

x
Advertisement

However, it has been noticed that there are some certificates that are blurred and cannot be read conveniently. How can one understand or check what assets have been declared if the uploaded documents can’t be read? The ECP should look into this matter.

Malik Iftikhar Haider ( Abbottabad )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar