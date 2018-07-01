Blurry details

For the 2018 elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan posted the details of candidates on its website. This information plays a vital role in influencing voters who want to make informed decisions and cast their ballots for the person who is in a particularly strong position to manage the country’s affair in an efficient manner.

However, it has been noticed that there are some certificates that are blurred and cannot be read conveniently. How can one understand or check what assets have been declared if the uploaded documents can’t be read? The ECP should look into this matter.

Malik Iftikhar Haider ( Abbottabad )