PHC crackdown on quacks continues

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission Friday sealed five drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and recovered 64 patients. The PHC teams visited centres in Jhelum, Chakwal, Okara and Sahiwal. Reportedly, 18 patients from Jhelum, 26 from Sahiwal, 11 from Chakwal and nine from Okara were recovered. The patients were kept there in violation of the Pakistan Mental Health Act. The PHC teams sent the patients to their homes under the supervision of their relatives. The centres were closed for different violations; inadequate human resource and lack of facilities. It is pertinent to mention here that during the on-going drive against rehabilitation centres, the PHC teams had visited 72 addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, sealed 31 and issued show-cause notices to 27 owners. Eight centres had been shifted to other businesses like working and student hostels. Meanwhile, Punjab Healthcare Commission also sealed 77 quacks’ businesses in five cities; 28 in Gujranwala, 22 in Faisalabad, 18 in Lahore, 12 in Kasur and 11 in Sheikhupura.