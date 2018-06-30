Minister off to Vatican City to attend cardinals ceremony

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh has left for the Vatican City in Italy to attend the Ordinary Public Consistory.

The minister will be leading Pakistani delegation at the event during which Pope Francis will formally create 14 new cardinals from 11 countries.

Archbishop Joseph Coutts of Karachi is among those cardinals, who were named on May 20.

The other cardinals-designate are from Bolivia, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Peru, Madagascar, Mexico and Spain.