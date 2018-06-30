The News Education Expo from today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s mega education event by Jang Media Group (JMG) “The News Education Expo’18” is starting at Expo Center, Lahore on Saturday (today).

With free entry, the two-day expo featuring topnotch public and private educational institutions from Pakistan and abroad, will continue without any break from 10am to 7pm. Besides educational institutions, a number of organizations dealing in career counseling and transnational education are part of this year’s expo.

Over the years, the Jang Media Group has been organizing educational expos in different cities of the country to promote education and facilitate thousands of prospective students to directly interact with representatives of educational institutions and get on-spot information about academic programs, fee structure and scholarship opportunities.

Among many others, University of Lahore, Information Technology University (ITU) of the Punjab, FAST University, ICMAP, Hajvery University, Superior University, UMT, FC College, KIPS Education System, LUMS, SKANS School of Accountancy, Minhaj University, Rise Institute, Lahore Leads University, Bahria University, Riphah University, Professional Academy of Commerce and other institutes will participate in The News Education Expo’18.