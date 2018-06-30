Water, Sanitation Services Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The board of directors of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Friday approved the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 with a total outlay of Rs3.362 billion. According to the budgetary estimates, an amount of Rs 2.7 billion has been allocated for operational charges and Rs650 million for development purposes.
