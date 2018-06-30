Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
Agencies
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Javed Hashmi withdraws from election race

MULTAN: Veteran politician and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi officially withdrew from contesting the July 25 general elections on Friday.The returning officer announced that Hashmi will not be contesting from NA-155 and NA-158 constituencies of Multan, Hashmi's hometown.

x
Advertisement

In a press conference on Sunday, Hashmi, an old guard of the PML-N who recently re-joined the party after spending around three years in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had announced his withdrawal from the election.

Hashmi had said he withdrew as the party did not award him a ticket, but assured that he would support whoever contests the elections from the party's platform. He stated that he wants to work as a party worker and will campaign for party candidates across the country if called to do so.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar