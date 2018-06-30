Javed Hashmi withdraws from election race

MULTAN: Veteran politician and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi officially withdrew from contesting the July 25 general elections on Friday.The returning officer announced that Hashmi will not be contesting from NA-155 and NA-158 constituencies of Multan, Hashmi's hometown.

In a press conference on Sunday, Hashmi, an old guard of the PML-N who recently re-joined the party after spending around three years in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had announced his withdrawal from the election.

Hashmi had said he withdrew as the party did not award him a ticket, but assured that he would support whoever contests the elections from the party's platform. He stated that he wants to work as a party worker and will campaign for party candidates across the country if called to do so.