Pakistan disabled team training camp starts at NSK

KARACHI: Pakistan disabled cricket team’s training camp for the 2018 Physical Disabled Tri-Series in England has started under the supervision of Muhammad Jawed here at National Stadium.

All the 16 players and four reserved players participated in the camp. The training camp will continue till July 3. The team will leave for the UK from Karachi on July 4. Pakistan, England and Bangladesh will participate in the tournament.

The event will commence from July 8 with Pakistan playing their first match against hosts England in Worcestershire.Coach Muhammad Jawed has said that the players have been training well and performed well in the last international event. “The players are working hard. The team played well and became champions of last ICC PD T20 Disabled Cricket Tournament,” he said.He added that they were aware of the areas that needed improvement. The staff and players are trying to improve in the nets and deliver in the coming tri series,” he added.