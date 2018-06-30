Exporters’ urged to attend HK fairs

KARACHI: Pakistan’s trade mission in Hong Kong has advised the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to ensure exporters’ active participation in trade fairs in Hong Kong, and underlined the substantial export potential of sports goods and apparels.

The mission in its report to TDAP said events like Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair and Hong Kong Fashion Week offered substantial opportunities, which Pakistan’s exporters should exploit to grab share in the unconventional markets, it added. “If we compare our export performance for some major export items for the last two years, we do not get an optimistic picture where we have witnessed declining trends in most items except some growth in rice and seafood,” the report added. During July-December 2017, the global imports of Hong Kong have been around $301.19 billion, while Hong Kong’s overall trade crossed $569.68 billion during the period, marking an increase of 7.78 percent. During the the same period, Hong Kong’s exports to Pakistan surged 2.3 percent to $289.16 million, while exports from Pakistan witnessed a decline of 0.78 percent to $60.23 million. An official said there has been some improvements lately, which slowed down the declining trends of Pakistan’s exports.