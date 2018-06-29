Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak trio in Malaysia Jr Squash quarters

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistanis have moved into quarterfinals in three different categories of the Penang Junior Squash underway in Malaysia. Yaseen Khattak, Hamza Khan and Zeeshan Zeb are scheduled to play quarter-finals Friday.

x
Advertisement

Pre-quarterfinal results: Under-13 category: Yaseen Khattak bt Adib Zahir (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 11-2. Under-15 category: Hamza Khan bt Noor Zaman 11-2, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7; M. Ammad (Pak) lost to Jaochim Chau (Mas) 3-11, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11.

Under-17 category: Hammad Khan lost to Clifford Tray (Mas) 11-9, 3-11, 2-11, 9-11). Under-19 category: Zeeshan Zeb bt Sudesh Kannah (Mas) 10-12, 14-12, 11-5, 11-4.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar