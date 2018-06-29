Pak trio in Malaysia Jr Squash quarters

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistanis have moved into quarterfinals in three different categories of the Penang Junior Squash underway in Malaysia. Yaseen Khattak, Hamza Khan and Zeeshan Zeb are scheduled to play quarter-finals Friday.

Pre-quarterfinal results: Under-13 category: Yaseen Khattak bt Adib Zahir (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 11-2. Under-15 category: Hamza Khan bt Noor Zaman 11-2, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7; M. Ammad (Pak) lost to Jaochim Chau (Mas) 3-11, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11.

Under-17 category: Hammad Khan lost to Clifford Tray (Mas) 11-9, 3-11, 2-11, 9-11). Under-19 category: Zeeshan Zeb bt Sudesh Kannah (Mas) 10-12, 14-12, 11-5, 11-4.