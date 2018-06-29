Wasa briefing on Leh dredging

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has finalised the plan of dredging and disilting of Nullah Leh besides working on improvement and cleaning of sewerage lines as well as inspection of machinery in order to avert flood havoc during Monsoon. In this connection Wasa has also formed special teams which would supervise the working during Monsoon.

This was stated by Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood while giving briefing to a the committee members representing Flood Commission, 111 Brigade and 1122 Rescue.

The managing director told that Wasa had already completed work on cleaning of sewerage lines by June 15, this year. Similarly, the machinery possessed by Wasa is in working order which include Diwiring set, Screw Jetting machine, Water Bowser and sewer cleaning Rod machines.

Work on dredging and disilting of Leh is in final stages and would be completed within next couple of days by June 30. Wasa which had commenced work on desilting in April had covered Leh channels of Katarian bridge, Phagwari, Pirwadhai bridge and from here to Ratta, City Sadder up to Galwmandi bridge. Excavators, loaders and dumpers were used to clean, clear and dredge Leh points.

Similarly work on removal and lifting of garbage on both sides of Leh has also been done . Moreover, water which remained choked on several points was cleared to smoothen the flow. Above all Wasa had carried out work on construction of wall measuring 1200 feet long and 23 feet large in height in Pirwadhai grave yard in order to prevent it from water crossing in monsoon season during rains

Continuing Raja Shaukat told that Wasa has also chalked out Citizen Protection Plan. Under this plan the citizens could approach the members of Wasa in case of emergency like situations . Further, at different places of the city Wasa has set up four flood response units and Wasa Water Supply Response Unit at Liaquat Bagh under the supervision of Director Sewerage Department. These response units would be working round the clock during Monsoon months . On this occasion senior engineer of Flood Commission Zafar Ahmed, Principal River Engineer, Major Shahzaib Ali Bhatti of 111 Brigade and officials of Rescue 1122 were present.