Fri June 29, 2018
National

June 29, 2018

Two girls abducted in Daska

DASKA: Two girls were abducted in separate incidents here on Thursday. Daughter of Muhammad Arshad was abducted from a bazaar. Meanwhile daughter of Ilyas was present at her home in the area of Sadr police, when accused Gulfam and his accomplices entered the house and kidnapped her. Meanwhile, the Bombanwala police booked three people on the charges of stealing power on Thursday.

