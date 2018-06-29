Seeded players reach Pakistan Squash Circuit-II semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All the seeded players won their quarter-finals of SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II Men’s and Women’s at the Punjab Squash Complex on Thursday.
In the first quarter-final, top seed Farhan Zaman outsmarted Kashif Asif by 11/6, 11/5, 11/9. Wildcard entrant Kashif, who earlier upset seeded player Israr Ahmed, had no answer to powerful shots and technical game of Farhan Zaman and lost 3-0 in just 19 minutes.
Farhan Mehboob once again showed his class against spirited Asim Khan by defeating him 7/11, 11/9, 13/11, 8/11, 11/6 after a tough battle of 79 minutes.
Fourth seed Tayyab Aslam edged seventh seed Amaad Fareed 3-2 in 67 minutes.
Ahsan Ayaz beat Syed Azlan Amjad by 7/11, 11/3, 11/4, 11/5 in 28 minutes.
Today (Friday), Farhan Zaman will take on Farhan Mehboob in the first semi-final at 4pm and Tayyab will vie against Ahsan in the second semi-final at 4:45pm.
In the senior women quarter-finals, Saima Shaukat thrashed Noorena Shams 11/0, 11/2, 11/3 in 11 minutes; Madina Zafar routed Zahab Kamal Khan 11/4, 11/3, 11/6 in 14 minutes; Faiza Zafar outlasted Noor Ul Huda 11/3, 11/6, 11/6 in 17 minutes; and Riffat Khan beat Zoya Khalid 9/11, 11/3, 9/11, 11/4, 11/5 in 42 minutes. Today (Friday), Saima will face Madina in the first semi-final at 2:30 pm. Faiza will vie against Riffat in the second semi-final at 3:15pm.
