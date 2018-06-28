Games for disabled persons kick off in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The 26th edition of the All-Pakistan Games for Persons with Disabilities 2018 Wednesday got underway in Abbottabad district.

The Games are part of the recently-held Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Games. The Games are being played at Abbottabad Campus of Comsats University. Around 500 athletes with disabilities from all the provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad are taking part in the event.

Competitions in 100m, 50m lower and upper portion race, 50m crouches, 50m braces, 100m, shot put throw standing, discus throw and standing, javelin throw, power lifting and standing in 40kg, 50kg, 60kg, 70kg, 80kg, table tennis standing and wheelchair, badminton doubles, bodybuilding, gymnastic and Duck Race would be held in the three-day event.

The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided free of coast sports gear and other equipment to the participating players.

DG Sports Junaid Khan was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and announced commencing of the Games.

Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Female Coordinator Miss Komal, President Women Cricket with Disability Association Saima Aslam, former international athletes Asim Zafar and Agha Hasnain, other officials, players and a large number of spectators attended the opening ceremony.

Junaid said that the Games was being organised regularly since its introduction in 1992.

The official added that efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities to the special persons to encourage the most neglected members of the society and provide them recreational opportunities.

“We are pursuing various initiatives to motivate the persons with disabilities to take more active part in sports activities,” he added.

Junaid said that there was no issue of funds and the special athletes featuring in the Games would be given handsome cash and other awards.

Results: Men’s javelin throw wheelchair: Azhar of Lahore (gold), Muhammad Abid of Bannu (silver) and Kamran of Lahore (bronze).

Shot put standing throw: Misal Khan of KP (gold), Azhar of Punjab (silver) and Nisar of Punjab (bronze).

200m children race boys: Hamza of KP (gold), Rizwanullah and Usman (silver), Huzaifa of KP (bronze).

100m children race girls: Mariyum Shah of KP (gold), Fareeda of KP (silver) and Munnaza of KP (bronze).