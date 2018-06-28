PHF has failed to deliver: Sami

ISLAMABAD: Former legend Samiullah expressed his shock and surprise over PHF’s heavy investment on team and equal to zero results in the national game, saying that during the last three years not a single fresh player was placed to build the future of hockey.

Talking to ‘The News’ following yet another loss this time against Holland 0-4 in the Champions Trophy at Dutch city of Breda, Sami said he was surprised the way things had been handled by the PHF.

“I have yet to see a single positive result in hockey at Asian or world level. Pakistan hockey has been dragged to lowest ebb in these three years. No one cares about the improvement and this is evident from the fact that no attempt has been made to build the future of this national game.”

Pakistan lost to India 0-4 and was even defeated by totally new look Australian team 1-2 and then beaten by Holland 4-0 in three matches the team has played. “Look at the margin of defeats. We scored just one and conceded ten goals so far. Holland team that was beaten by Argentina in the opening match proved too good for Pakistan. I am amazed the way PHF is spending money on the team and coaches and the way results are coming,” he said.

Sami said that almost eighty percent players representing Pakistan are those who had been in the business for the last 10 years. “Two Irfans, Shafqat Rasool, Imran Butt, Tauseeq, Rashid, Rizwan Senior, Imad Butt, Umar Bhutta and Arsalan Qadir are the same players who were there in the team 10 years back. What new the PHF has added. They have done nothing to improve the plight and are only there to have a good time.”

Sami questioned the wisdom in establishing the camp three weeks prior to the start of Champions Trophy in Holland. “Why the PHF made heavy investment on establishing camp in Holland? Is the tax payers’ money is meant for joyride and having a good time. If three weeks of training in Holland fetches you just one goal in three matches that means the federation as well as coaching staff are not capable of delivering,” he said.

The hockey legend said that Pakistan team has hired foreign coach and trainer on heavy amount. “Look at Indian hockey.

“The team has beaten Argentina and Pakistan and is being trained by a local Indian coach. Foreign coach hardly matters when the federation got no vision.”

Sami called on the government to look into expenditures and earnings of the PHF. “Before it gets too late, the government should make required changes in the PHF set up to help hockey stand on its feet.”