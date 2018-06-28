Pre-polls rigging has already started: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party said on Wednesday that pre-poll rigging has already been started with the delimitation of the constituencies as the delimitation in Karachi were made on ethnic and language basis.

“When 25th constitutional amendment was presented before the Senate, then we challenge the provisional results of the census, and it was propagated that the PPP wanted to delay the election,” said PPP convener of the party Election Monitoring Cell, Taj Haider along with Sardar Latif Khosa and Nazir Dhoki. Taj Haider said it was being felt that the politics was being pushed back to bring the culture of abuses and personal attacks on the politicians was being encouraged. He said the PPP did not believe to contest the elections with electable but on the party ideology and manifesto. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the party’s manifesto today (Thursday), which will be revolutionary, and the creation of the new province of South Punjab is a part of the Manifesto,” he said. Taj Haider said the PPP always fought against the dictatorship and the PPP’s workers remain intact with the party despite facing injustices as the PPP politics revolves around the people and their issues while the other political parties doing the politics for their personal interests.

To a question, he said an electable thinks about people as herd of sheep to whom they could use anytime for getting their votes, but the people will reject them this time to prove that they are saleable commodity. “The Electables were with the dictators then with the PML-N and now they move to another party,” he said. Taj Haider demanded that the removal of biased functionaries of the government as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon still heading it. “Despite the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan, the transfers of over 137 ROs were made in Sindh,” he said. To a question with regard to PPP view on Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution, Taj Haider said the PPP had asked for reverting the Articles 62 and 63 in its original shape of 1973 Constitution, but the PML-N did not ready for it. “When the court disqualified Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, he did not cry why I was ousted,” he said. To another question, he said the rigging always made against the PPP and even Shaheed Benazir Bhutto came in the National Assembly with only 17 members despite massive rigging in 1997.