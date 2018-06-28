Pakistan outplay Kenya 42-18 in Dubai Kabaddi

KARACHI: Pakistan overwhelmed little known Kenya 42-18 in their Group A last outing to qualify for the semi-finals of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 at the Al Wasl Sports Complex in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who lost both their matches against India, had a bright start right from the first whistle until the end.

Their raiders forced Kenyans to make mistakes. At half time Pakistan had 22-7 lead. Pakistan began the second session with the same momentum. However after the middle of the half Kenyans did some glorious job, especially in the defence to give tough time to their rivals.

However Pakistan enjoyed a solid lead and ultimately sealed a comfortabe win in the end. Pakistan will now face Group B winners Iran in the semi-final on Friday (tomorrow). Hot favourites India will meet South Korea in the other semi-final to be held on the same day.