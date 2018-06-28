Uzair ranked No 1 in Asian Under-19 squash rankings

KARACHI: Pakistani junior squash players dominated Asian rankings issued by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) this month.

Uzair Rasheed has become the number one player in under-19 category in Asia, while in the under-15 category Asadullah Khan is ranked number one.

Uzair earned 1017 points. He played four events, won gold medals at CMS Open 2017 and Doha Open 2018 and silver medal in Qatar Open 2018.

Mansoor Zaman and Abbas Zeb are ranked 7th and 8th, respectively. Mansoor played two events to earn 720 points and Abbas played three events to get 652.50 points.

Mansoor won a silver medal at AJIC 2017 event and secured a bronze medal in a Kuala Lumpur event in 2017.

Abbas won a gold medal in Qatar Open 2018 and secured a silver medal in Doha Open 2018.

In the under-17 category, there are two players from Pakistan in the top-10 rankings. Uzair Shaukat is ranked 6th with 585 points and Haris Qasim is ranked 8th with 540 points.

Uzair played five events and won silver and bronze medals in Qatar and Doha events, respectively, this year.

Haris also played five events, and won gold medals at Japan Open 2017 and Doha Open 2018. He secured a bronze medal at Qatar Open this year.

In the under-15 category, Asadullah Khan is ranked number one with 1104 points.

He played three events, and won gold medals at Kuala Lumpur and Japan championships in 2017.

In the under-13 category, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Hamza Khan, and Mohammad Ammad are among the top-10 players.

Huzaifa is ranked second, Hamza 5th, and Ammad 9th.

Huzaifa played four events to earn 1329.40 points and Hamza played two events to score 652 points. Ammad played two events to earn 540 points.