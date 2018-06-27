Election campaign: Qureshi accuses PML-N candidate of using public resources

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday alleged the PML-N’s local leaders were using public resources in election campaign against him.

Addressing a workers convention in NA-156 Multan-III, Qureshi accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of ignoring gross misuse of public resources despite repeated complaints.

Qureshi said the Multan mayor’s brother’s wife was contesting against him from PP-217 and the mayor group of the PML-N was using public resources against him in the campaign. He demanded the Punjab caretaker chief minister to take notice of the issue, saying if his plea was ignored, the PTI would launch a protest against the violations.

Qureshi said workers of Multan Municipal Corporation were working against him and using public machinery openly in the election campaign.