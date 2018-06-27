Wed June 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

One-sided affair in National Women Soccer

LAHORE: Karachi Kickers humiliated Karachi WFC 16-0 in a one-sided match of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Championship at the MTFA ground on Tuesday.Aliza Sabir scored 9 goals which also included a double hat-trick. The other goal-scorers for the winners were Areeba, Mah Noor and Shanza. At the end of the first half Karachi kickers were leading 8-0. In another match Model Town WFC defeated Young Rising Stars Layyah 12-0. Aaliya Sadiq scored 5 goals. The other goal-scorers for the winners were Samavia, Nebiha, Anooshay.

