SNGPL Int’l Squash in full swing

LAHORE: Four matches were decided in the second qualifying round of the SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Tuesday.

The winners qualified for the main round. In the senior men’s category second qualifying round Zahir Shah (Pak) had to struggle in beating Noman Khan (Pak) 11/6, 11/3, 6/11, 1/11, 11/4. Other results: Danish Atlas Khan (Pak) beat Muhammad Farhan (Pak) 11/3, 11/3, 11/0; Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Uzair Shaukat (Pak) 13/15, 11/4, 9/11, 11/6, 11/2; Bilal Zakir (Pak) beat Haris Qasim (Pak) 8/11, 11/4, 11/6, 11/8.

The main round of the international event will start on Wednesday. The first match of the main round will be contested between Amna Fayyaz and Saima Shaukat while Noor-ul-Ain will take on Madina Zafar in the second encounter. Amna Shahbaz will face Noor-ul-Huda and Riffat Khan will vie against Amna Mustafa.

Noorina Shams will play against Komal Khan, Zohaib Kamal Khan will take on Sabga Arshad, Faiza Zafar will face Muqaddasa Ashraf and Muqaddasa Javed will vie against Zoya Khalid.