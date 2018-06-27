Wed June 27, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 27, 2018

Tanker carrying adulterated milk fined in Kohat

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority carried out an overnight operation against milk suppliers in Kohat.

A press release issued here on Tuesday said that a team of the authority carried out midnight operation against milk tankers travelling on the Indus Highway in Kohat. The team was stationed on the highway from 10pm to 6am. It inspected one loaded and two empty vehicles returning from Peshawar. The press release said that while inspecting the vehicle (EA 2716) carrying 15,000 litres milk, 32.25 percent water adulteration was recorded while fat level was 4 percent.

