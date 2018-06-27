Four injured in Okara village

OKARA: Three sisters and their nephew were injured over an issue of taking selfie in a wedding function at Bhojian village on Tuesday. Farhat Bibi, Abida, Kubra and their nephew Samar Raza were present in a marriage function when accused Zaheer and Muzaffar Hussain allegedly started taking their snaps through their mobile phones. When the girls tried to stop them, the accused got infuriated and called their friends and allegedly beat and injured them. Gogera police have registered a case.