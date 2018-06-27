Two pilots martyred as PAF aircraft crashes in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two pilots were martyred when a training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crash-landed at the Peshawar Air Base on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the PAF in a statement issued to the media said that the FT-7PG trainer aircraft of 17 Squadron crash-landed at the airbase after returning from a routine operational training mission.
"The Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft while recovering from a routine operational training mission crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base," the statement said.
